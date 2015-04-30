(Adds background)
NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. economy is on course
to expand 0.9 percent in the second quarter, a forecast model
from the Atlanta Federal Reserve showed on Thursday, after the
government's estimate on first-quarter growth came in at a
paltry 0.2 percent.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow program had projected gross
domestic product likely grew 0.1 percent in the first three
months of the year.
The forecast model has attracted market attention in the
past 24 hours due to its accuracy. The median forecast among
analysts polled by Reuters was a 1.0 percent rise in
first-quarter growth.
Thursday's GDPNow reading was the first one for the second
quarter. It will change with the 13 sets of data that make up
the government's calculation of its initial or "advance" GDP
reading.
"As more monthly source data becomes available, the GDPNow
forecast for a particular quarter evolves and generally becomes
more accurate," the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
GDPNow is updated five or six times a month with at least
one following six data releases: manufacturing activity data
from the Institute for Supply Management; the trade balance;
retail sales; residential construction; advance report on
durable goods and personal income and spending.
Other data the model incorporates include wholesale trade
and existing home sales.
