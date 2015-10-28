NEW YORK Oct 28 The U.S. economy is on track to
grow 1.1 percent in the third quarter after data showed a
shrinkage in the country's trade deficit in goods in September,
the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on
Wednesday.
This was a faster growth rate from the regional Fed's prior
estimate of 0.8 percent on Tuesday, the Atlanta Fed said on its
website.
The U.S. goods trade gap contracted to $58.6
billion last month from $67.19 billion in August, the government
said on Wednesday. The September reading was the smallest since
February.
This meant a smaller 0.4 percent drag from trade on gross
domestic product in the third quarter versus a prior estimate of
0.7 percent, the regional Fed said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)