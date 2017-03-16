NEW YORK, March 16 The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 0.9 percent annualized pace in the first quarter following the release of February data on domestic home construction, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.

The latest first-quarter gross domestic product estimate was unchanged from the growth rate calculated on Wednesday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)