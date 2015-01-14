(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Jan 14 A plunge in energy prices is
hitting America's oil and gas producers, leading some firms to
lay off workers while others struggle to get loans, the Federal
Reserve said on Wednesday.
A wide range of policymakers, investors and economists think
cheaper oil overall will benefit the U.S. economy, principally
by letting households spend more money on other things.
The Fed's monthly Beige Book report on business activity had
some evidence of this economic boost, with firms telling the Fed
that lower gasoline prices helped holiday sales in the Chicago
district and led people to buy bigger cars in the Atlanta
district.
But the Fed also gave a litany of examples of the pain that
has come with the more than 50 percent drop in oil prices since
mid-June.
Compared to a month earlier, oil and gas exploration
decreased in North Dakota, the state that has been central in
America's energy industry transformation.
In the Fed's Kansas City district, which includes big energy
producers like Oklahoma, firms were projecting "significantly
lower" drilling activity, employment, and capital expenditures.
A few firms said they were having trouble getting loans due to
lower oil prices.
"Overall demand for energy-related products and services
weakened," the Fed said in the report, a collection of anecdotes
compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
In the Dallas Fed district, which includes Texas, northern
Louisiana and southern New Mexico, growth in business activity
slowed, with several contacts expressing "concern about the
effect of lower oil prices."
A few energy firms in the district reported hiring freezes
and layoffs and demand for oilfield services fell.
America's oil industry has grown rapidly in recent years
thanks to breakthroughs in drilling technologies. The decline in
oil prices since June has reflected slowing global economic
growth and increased U.S. production. Oil prices were up on
Wednesday, with a barrel of U.S. crude settling at $48.48.
The U.S. oil and gas sector had been a particularly bright
spot in the country's economy since the 2007-09 recession.
While the Fed said the Beige Book anecdotes pointed to a
still-growing economy, they also showed workers making little
progress in terms of wage increases. "Significant" wage
pressure was largely limited to workers with particular
technical skills, the Fed said.
Reporting by Jason Lange
Ricci)