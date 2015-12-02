WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. labor market
tightened modestly in recent weeks with some upward pressure on
wages as employers found it increasingly difficult to fill jobs
across skill levels, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
U.S. economic activity continued to expand at a modest pace
in most regions from early-October through mid-November, the Fed
said in its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on
business activity collected from contacts nationwide.
Most districts said such wage pressures increased only for
skilled occupations and workers in short supply but a few saw
broader pressures. Overall wage pressures were "generally stable
to increasing," the Fed said.
For example, the Cleveland Fed reported wage pressures were
"widespread" and Atlanta said there were signs of emerging
pressure to raise starting pay, even among low-skilled jobs.
Atlanta was joined by the Minneapolis, Kansas City and San
Francisco districts in reporting difficulties finding hires for
lower-skilled and entry-level positions.
Fed policymakers are widely seen raising interest rates for
the first time in almost a decade at their next meeting on Dec.
15-16, but continue to parse data and trends carefully given the
uneven nature of the U.S. recovery.
Many districts indicated increased hiring was "driven by
temporary and entry-level positions that were being fulfilled by
staffing firms," the Beige Book noted.
The Fed said consumer spending increased in nearly all
districts. Manufacturing remained mixed, the Fed added, with
exports continuing to fall on the strong dollar, low commodity
prices and weak global demand. However, manufacturers in most
districts said they looked for improved business conditions over
the next six months.
The report was compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of
Richmond with information collected before Nov. 20, 2015.
