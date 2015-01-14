WASHINGTON Jan 14 A plunge in energy prices
helped many Americans spend more freely in November and
December, but it also weighed on those with livelihoods tied to
the oil industry, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
All told, the Fed's monthly Beige Book report on business
activity showed the economy continued to expand, according to
anecdotes collected from contacts nationwide on or before Jan 5.
The report showed "most districts reporting a 'modest' or
'moderate' pace of growth".
Compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the
report showed some consumers were getting a boost from lower
gasoline prices, which helped holiday sales in the Chicago
district and was leading people to buy bigger cars in the
Atlanta district.
At the same time, growth in business activity in the Dallas
district slowed, with several contacts expressing "concern about
the effect of lower oil prices," it said. Texas is a major
player in America's oil industry.
While output of energy-related products and services, such
as oil well drilling, increased, "overall demand for
energy-related products and services weakened somewhat," the
report said.
Oil prices have declined sharply since June, reflecting in
part slowing global economic growth and increased domestic
production in the United States.
