WASHINGTON Oct 4 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed China and European "contagion" for a slowdown in the U.S. economy as he promoted the Obama administration's $447 billion jobs bill to spur hiring and growth.

Biden said the U.S. economy "was starting to move, but then all of a sudden hit a wall here, with what is going on in China and their potential housing bubble, and what you read about in Europe and the euro zone and contagion and all the rest."

His remarks, at an elementary school in Land O'Lakes, Florida, come amid concern the U.S. economy may slip back into recession and as the euro zone wrestles with a Greek debt crisis that could spread to larger common currency members.

Both Biden and President Barack Obama are touring the country to rally public support for additional federal spending and tax cuts that they want Congress to approve after the U.S. economy faltered, hitting investor confidence worldwide. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull; editing by Cynthia Osterman; email: alister.bull@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8392)