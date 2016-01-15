NEW YORK Jan 15 BNP Paribas' U.S. economists
said on Friday they now expect the world's biggest economy
likely posted no growth in the fourth quarter following
disappointing data on December retail sales and November
business inventories.
The bank had previously projected a slim 0.5 percent
increase in U.S. gross domestic product in the final quarter of
2015. The U.S. economy will likely rebound in the first half of
this year with upside risk to growth in the first quarter, they
said.
"While (fourth-quarter) growth looks worse than we expected,
employment and real incomes are running strong, which should
bode well for growth in (the first half of) 2016," BNP's U.S.
economists wrote in a research note on Friday.
