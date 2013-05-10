By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON May 10 The United States posted its
biggest monthly budget surplus in five years in April, the
Treasury Department said on Friday, adding that revenues are
running at a record high so far this year thanks to higher taxes
and an improving economy.
The April surplus was $113 billion, about $6 billion higher
than economists' expectations and the highest surplus since
April 2008, according to the Treasury. The surplus in April 2012
was $59 billion.
Treasury usually posts a surplus in April, when most
Americans pay their taxes, but Washington's budget fortunes are
shifting more quickly than most analysts had anticipated.
The better state of the government's finances will likely be
a factor in budget battles in Congress over whether further
belt-tightening is needed.
The administration and Republican lawmakers both seek a
broad deal to cut the budget deficit, but clash over the White
House's insistence that any reductions in spending on health and
retirement programs be offset with higher taxes.
More cash means the United States also gets more time before
it runs out of borrowing room under the legal limit on the
nation's debt. While a temporary suspension of the debt ceiling
expires on May 18, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday said
the nation will be able to keep borrowing until at least early
September as the Treasury deploys emergency cash maneuvers.
The government has received $1.6 trillion in taxes so far
this year, a record high for this time period and 16 percent
above last year's level for April, due to an expiration of
payroll tax cuts, higher taxes on richer Americans, and an
improving economy.
Tax receipts for last month, at $407 billion, were 28
percent higher than receipts in April 2012.
Because of the higher revenues, the U.S. government has said
it expects to pay down debt this quarter for the first time in
six years.
The cumulative deficit for the fiscal year, which started in
October, was $488 billion in April, down 32 percent from the
first seven months of fiscal 2012. That puts the United States
on track to have its first yearly deficit below $1 trillion in
five years.
Government spending was $294 billion in April, in line with
figures from last month and above the year-ago level of $260
billion. In the past seven months, government spending has
fallen 1 percent to $2.1 trillion compared to the same period
last year.