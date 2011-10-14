(Corrects timeframe of debt ceiling debate in 2nd
paragraph)
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. budget gap widened
slightly in fiscal 2011, staying above $1 trillion for a third
straight year and providing fodder for a political battle over
taxes and spending ahead of next year's presidential election.
The Treasury Department on Friday report comes just over
two months after an epic showdown over the nation's debt
ceiling that pushed the United States close to a debt default
and led to a downgrade of America's prized AAA credit rating.
The shortfall in September, the final month of the fiscal
year, widened to $64.57 billion compared to the same month a
year earlier, although it came in at a few billion dollars less
than economists had projected.
