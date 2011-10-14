(Corrects timeframe of debt ceiling debate in 2nd paragraph)

WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. budget gap widened slightly in fiscal 2011, staying above $1 trillion for a third straight year and providing fodder for a political battle over taxes and spending ahead of next year's presidential election.

The Treasury Department on Friday report comes just over two months after an epic showdown over the nation's debt ceiling that pushed the United States close to a debt default and led to a downgrade of America's prized AAA credit rating.

The shortfall in September, the final month of the fiscal year, widened to $64.57 billion compared to the same month a year earlier, although it came in at a few billion dollars less than economists had projected. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa)