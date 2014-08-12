WASHINGTON Aug 12 The U.S. budget deficit was $95 billion at the end of July, down 3 percent from the same period last year, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $96 billion deficit for last month. The deficit was $98 billion in July of 2013.

The fiscal year-to-date deficit at the end of July was $460 billion, the lowest level since the same period in fiscal year 2008, compared with a deficit of $607 billion for the same period in fiscal year 2013, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.

Last month's budget results were affected by differences in the calendar. If adjusted for timing-related transactions, the budget deficit in July would have been $86 billion.

Receipts last month totaled $211 billion, up 5 percent from the year-ago period, bringing the fiscal year-to-date total receipts to $2.47 trillion.

Outlays last month totaled $305 billion, up 3 percent from July 2013, for a fiscal year-to-date total of $2.93 trillion.