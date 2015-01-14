Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. businesses expect the nation's economy to grow between 3 percent and 3.5 percent at least through mid-2015, but their longer term outlook is less certain, the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday.
"Energy prices and inflation should remain low for the time being," the group's president, Tom Donohue, said in speech. "There is no reason to think that another recession is lurking out there on the near term horizon."
But beyond the near term, "the outlook is much less certain," he said, especially with China's growth slowing, Europe "floundering" and Japan perhaps sinking back to recession. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.