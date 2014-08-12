China central bank says no change in its monetary policy after rate hike
BEIJING, March 16 China's central bank raised money market rates slightly on Thursday, but said the increase did not indicate a change in its monetary policy.
WASHINGTON Aug 12 U.S. small business sentiment rose in July, in a boost to the economic outlook at the start of the third quarter.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index increased by 0.7 point to 95.7 last month.
The NFIB index is a leading indicator for the economy and last month's rise followed a decline in June. The survey added to employment, manufacturing and services sector data in suggesting momentum in the economy early in the third quarter.
The economy grew at a 4.0 percent annual pace in the second quarter.
Six of the index's 10 components increased, with a big gain in the share of firms saying it was a good time to expand. There were modest increases in the number of firms increasing inventories, making capital investments and creating new jobs.
Businesses also expect easier credit conditions in the future. There were, however, declines in the share of firms saying job openings were hard to fill and those expecting higher sales growth. (Reporting by Moriah Costa; Editing by Paul Simao)
MELBOURNE, March 16 London copper hit its highest in more than a week on Thursday as the dollar dropped after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but showed no signs of speeding up its pace of tightening.
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.