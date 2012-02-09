* Half of Californians think 2012 will be better
* Two-thirds say recession has changed spending habits
By Tim Reid
Feb 9 Two thirds of Californians believe
their personal financial situation will improve in the next 12
months, a sign that residents in one of the hardest-hit states
in terms of unemployment and foreclosures are becoming more
optimistic about the U.S. economy, according to a survey issued
on Thursday.
California, which boasts the world's eighth-largest economy,
is often described as being "first in, last out" of any U.S.
recession, so financial optimism in the Golden State may be an
indicator that consumer confidence is growing nationally.
Yet the report issued by Citibank also found a stark divide
in attitudes between the state's north, home to a booming
Silicon Valley, and its south, where high jobless rates and
depressed housing markets continue to dog such cities as Los
Angeles and San Diego.
The survey found residents in the San Francisco Bay area,
where many wealthy technology executives live, far more bullish
about the coming year than those in Southern California cities.
"What really struck me this time was the incredible
difference between the north and south of the state. It really
was quite striking," said Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann, president
of Citibank California.
In all, nearly half of Californians believe 2012 will be
better than 2011, according to the survey, compared to 33
percent who expect this year to be roughly the same and 17
percent who believe things will get worse.
But California consumers are also expressing caution about
the economic recovery. Nearly two-thirds say the way they spend
and save has changed permanently.
Nearly 60 percent say they have put off buying a major item
such as a car. Seven in 10 have cut down on credit card use and
nearly two-thirds have reduced the amount of money they owe. And
almost half of those aged 35 to 54 are considering putting off
retirement.
The quarterly Citi California Pulse survey was conducted
from Dec. 16 to 22 last year, among a random sample of 1,480
California residents, aged 18 and older. It has a margin of
error of plus or minus three percentage points.
(Reporting By Tim Reid; Editing by Eric Walsh)