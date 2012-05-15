(Adds detail, comment)
NEW YORK May 15 Foreigners increased purchases
of long-dated U.S. securities, including government bonds, in
March, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday, but lightened up on
short-term assets such as bills.
Overseas investors bought a net $36.19 billion in long-term
assets in March, above February's inflow of $10.14 billion. They
increased Treasury holdings by $20.47 billion after buying a net
$15.35 billion the prior month.
China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor increased its
Treasury holdings to $1.170 trillion from a downwardly adjusted
total of $1.155 trillion in February. Brazil increased its
holdings by $9 billion to $237.4 billion.
"We are struck by the buying form Brazil, which we suspect
is about intervention," said David Ader, head of government bond
strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Both Brazil and China regularly buy dollars in currency
markets to prevent excessive appreciation of their own
currencies and stash the money in U.S. government bonds.
Private overseas investors were actually net sellers of
Treasuries in March, though they did snap up $2.25 billion of
U.S. corporate debt. Official institutions such as central banks
were modest net sellers of corporate debt to the tune of $425
million.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, however,
foreigners unloaded $49.99 billion overall after having snapped
up $92.65 billion in February, down from an initial estimate of
$107.67 billion. March's net outflow was the biggest since July.
