Brazil this week to submit bill to help cash-strapped states
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
NEW YORK, June 15 Overseas investors cut back on purchases of long-term U.S. securities in April, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday, as both public and private accounts unloaded mortgage-backed debt.
The United States attracted a net long-term capital inflow of $25.6 billion in April after drawing $36 billion in March. Foreigners stepped up Treasury purchases to $37.3 billion from $20.1 billion in March.
But they were net sellers of securities guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies to the tune of $14.1 billion, more than double the outflow seen in March.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners sold a net $20.5 billion in April, compared with March's downwardly revised net outflow of $48.6 billion. (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.