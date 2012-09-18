By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Foreigners in July increased
purchases of U.S. long-term assets, including government bonds
and stocks, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.
Overseas investors bought $67 billion in long-term assets
after buying $9.3 billion in June. Demand for long-term Treasury
debt among private and government accounts rose. Foreigners
bought $50 billion in July, up from $32.4 billion in June.
China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, increased its
Treasury holdings by $2.6 billion to $1.115 trillion, the first
monthly increase since April. Switzerland added $18.3 billion in
Treasuries, the biggest increase among major foreign holders.
Analysts said the rise in central bank buying was tied
partly to efforts to manage domestic exchange rates and keep
local currencies from rising too swiftly against the dollar.
Over the last 12 months, however, China has reduced its
stash of U.S. government bonds by 12.6 percent. During this
time, it has allowed more currency appreciation in an effort to
reduce inflation and encourage more domestic consumption.
More encouraging for the U.S. economic outlook was the
renewed demand for U.S. equities among private foreign
investors, said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at
BNY Mellon in New York.
He said strong economic data in July attracted investors to
the stock market and has helped push it up 7 percent so far this
quarter after falling 3.2 percent in the second quarter.
"Treasury purchases can be influenced by government and
quasi-government purchases -- central bank proceeds, recycled
petro-dollars," he said. "More important is private demand for
equities."
Private investors snapped up some $6 billion in stocks in
July after selling $7.2 billion the prior month. Including
overseas official accounts, U.S. stocks attracted a net inflow
of $6.4 billion in March.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners added
$73.7 billion in July, up from a downwardly revised inflow of
$15.1 billion the prior month.