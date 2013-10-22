By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK Oct 22 Foreigners soured on long-term
U.S. securities in August, shedding both stocks and government
bonds, and China's Treasury holdings fell to a six-month low,
U.S. Treasury data showed on Tuesday.
Overseas holdings of long-term U.S. securities decreased by
$8.9 billion in August. Those holdings had increased by $30.9
billion in July.
Foreign Treasuries' holdings fell by $10.8 billion in
August. China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, saw its
holdings decline $11.2 billion to $1.268 trillion.
The decline came a month before the Federal Reserve
decided not to slow its massive monetary stimulus, which
includes monthly purchases of government and mortgage-backed
bonds.
Foreigners soured on long-term U.S. securities in August,
shedding both stocks and government bonds.
China's Treasury purchases have slowed in recent years, a
trend that is likely to continue, said BNY Mellon currency
strategist Michael Woolfolk.
He said the recent U.S. government shutdown and debate over
raising the debt ceiling have made overseas investors even more
wary of U.S. assets, as has fear about the strength of the U.S.
economy and doubts about when the Fed will wind down stimulus.
U.S. employers added a fewer-than-expected 148,000 jobs in
September, data on Tuesday showed, and economists fear a 16-day
government shutdown will shave anywhere from a half to a full
percentage point from fourth-quarter growth.
"It's all leading central banks at least to wonder whether
having 60 percent of their foreign exchange reserves in dollars
is too high given the low yields available on U.S. Treasuries
and all the other risk," Woolfolk added.
Japan, the second largest foreign U.S. creditor, increased
Treasury holdings by $13.7 billion in August to $1.149 trillion.
Foreign holdings of U.S. stocks also fell in August by $16.9
billion, but bonds issued or guaranteed by federal home
financing agencies remained in demand, with holding rising by
$16.8 billion in August after climbing $22.2 billion in July.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas
investors holdings fell by $2.91 billion in August after rising
by $56.7 billion in July.