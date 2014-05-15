BRIEF-Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh
NEW YORK May 15 Foreign buying of long-term U.S. assets fell to $4 billion in March, compared with revised inflows of $90.3 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Thursday.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $126.1 billion in March, reversing inflows of $175.9 billion in February. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)