UPDATE 1-Container shippers ordered to testify in U.S. probe
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)
(Adds U.S. Treasury purchasing data)
NEW YORK May 15 Foreign capital inflow into U.S. Treasuries declined in March after strong numbers the previous month, but support for this asset class came mainly from an unconventional buyer -- Belgium.
Holdings of U.S. Treasuries in Belgium rose a net $40.2 billion in the month. Over the last five months, Belgium's buying totaled about $201.1 billion.
This euro zone country is now the third largest holder of U.S. Treasuries with $381.4 billion, after China and Japan.
"This is consistent with the recent trends and continues to suggest another country is running their purchases through a Belgium-based custodian," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist, at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Overall, Treasuries posted net inflows of $25.9 billion two months ago, from $92.5 billion in February.
In total, foreigners bought $4 billion in long-term U.S. financial assets in March, compared with revised inflows of $90.3 billion the previous month.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $126.1 billion in March, reversing inflows of $175.9 billion in February. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by W Simon)
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at 23rd conference of Auditor Generals of Commonwealth Nations in New Delhi 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abh