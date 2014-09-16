(Adds details)
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Foreigners sold long-term U.S.
securities in July for a second straight month, led by outflows
in Treasuries, stocks, and corporate bonds, data from the U.S.
Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.
Net sales of long-term U.S. assets notched $18.6 billion in
July after $18.7 billion the previous month. Including
short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought
$57.7 billion in U.S. assets, recovering from outflows of $142
billion in June.
Private investors bought $84.9 billion in U.S. assets, while
official investors, such as central banks, sold $27.1 billion.
As yields declined, foreigners sold $800 million in U.S.
Treasuries in July, from outflows of $20.8 billion in June. It
was the second consecutive month of U.S. Treasuries selling by
foreign investors.
Data also showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell to
$1.265 trillion in July. China is still, however, the largest
holder of U.S. government debt.
Japan's Treasuries holding was steady at $1.219 trillion,
while Belgium's dropped to $352.6 billion.
The July report also showed outflows in equities to the tune
of $3.5 billion, from net purchases of $2.6 billion the previous
month. It was the first outflow in stocks in four months.
Investors also sold U.S. corporate bonds for a fourth
straight month, amounting to $7.1 billion. In June, corporate
bond outflows totaled $3.6 billion.
The only purchases were in agency bonds, which saw inflows
of $7.5 billion in July, compared with purchases of $3.4 billion
in June. It was the third straight month of inflows for agency
bonds.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)