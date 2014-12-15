NEW YORK Dec 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S.
securities in October after making massive purchases the
previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on
Monday.
Net sales of long-term U.S. assets were $1.4 billion in
October, following inflows of $164.3 billion in September.
However, including short-dated assets such as bills,
overseas investors snapped up $178.4 billion in U.S. assets.
Data also showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries further
declined to $1.252 trillion from $1.266 trillion in September.
China is still, however, the largest holder of U.S. government
debt.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)