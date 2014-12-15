(Adds details)
NEW YORK Dec 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S.
securities in October after making massive purchases the
previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on
Monday.
Net sales of long-term U.S. assets were $1.4 billion in
October, following inflows of $164.3 billion in September.
September's inflows were the biggest since March 2010.
However, including short-dated assets such as bills,
overseas investors snapped up $178.4 billion in U.S. assets,
after an outflow of $57.2 billion the previous month.
Investors in general though focus on the long-term flows,
without the shorter-term assets.
Private inflows climbed to $166.5 billion in October from
outflows of $48.6 billion in September.
U.S. Treasuries showed small buying of about $500 million in
October, down sharply from $48.1 billion the previous month.
Foreigners, however, bought Treasuries for a third consecutive
month.
Data also showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries
declined for a second straight month to $1.252 trillion from
$1.266 trillion in September. China is still, however, the
largest holder of U.S. government debt.
Japan's holdings of Treasuries edged up slightly in October
to $1.222 trillion from $1.221 trillion.
The October report also showed outflows from U.S. equities
to $27.2 billion after inflows of $4.4 billion in September.
Investors also bought U.S. corporate bonds totaling $7.9
billion in October, down from $20.7 billion in September.
Agency bonds continued their winning streak in October,
garnering net inflows of $3.9 billion from $21.0 billion. the
previous month. Foreigners bought agencies for a sixth straight
month.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)