PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Jan 16 Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities in November after selling the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.
Net purchases of long-term U.S. assets were $33.5 billion in November, after outflows of $1.4 billion in October. However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $6.3 billion in U.S. assets in November, compared with a revised inflow of $179.5 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.