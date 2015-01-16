NEW YORK Jan 16 Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities in November after selling the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Net purchases of long-term U.S. assets were $33.5 billion in November, after outflows of $1.4 billion in October. However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $6.3 billion in U.S. assets in November, compared with a revised inflow of $179.5 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)