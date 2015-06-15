NEW YORK, June 15 Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a third straight month in April, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $53.9 billion in April after a revised inflow of $25.6 billion in March. Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $106.6 billion, reversing outflows of $95.2 billion the month before.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)