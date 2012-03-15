UPDATE 3-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
NEW YORK, March 15 Net overall capital inflows into the United States fell to $18.825 billion in January, from December's revised inflow of $95.216 billion, U.S. Treasury data showed on Thursday, not enough to cover the trade deficit for the month.
The U.S. trade deficit for January was $52.57 billion.
Net long-term capital inflows were $101.046 billion
The department originally reported an inflow of $87.1 billion in December. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
* Euro pressured by political risks in France, Greek bailout talks