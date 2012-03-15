UPDATE 3-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share
NEW YORK, March 15 Foreigners began 2012 by buying U.S. Treasuries,. U.S. Treasury data showed on Thursday, with China resuming purchases and Japan's holdings climbing to a record.
Net purchases of U.S. Treasuries rose to $82.961 billion in January after net selling of $14.901 billion in December.
China, the biggest foreign U.S. creditor, increased Treasury holdings by $7.6 billion in January to $1.159 trillion.
Bank of New York Mellon termed China's January's purchases a significant improvement as China was a net seller of Treasuries from August to December, "selling a staggering $102.6 billion in December alone", the bank said.
Japan, the second-largest holder of U.S. Treasuries, increased their holdings to a record $1.079 trillion.
Overall, net long-term capital inflows were $101.046 billion up from the $19.12 billion the prior month.
"China increased its purchase by $8 billion. So what?" said Eric Green, chief of U.S. rates research and strategy at TD Securities in New York. "The downtrend in Chinese buying continues. Their net Treasuries position is still down $33 billion over the past 12 months. They will buy Treasuries but will buy them a slower rate."
Net overall capital inflows into the United States fell to $18.825 billion in January from December's revised inflow of $95.216 billion, not enough to cover the trade deficit for the month.
The U.S. trade deficit for January was $52.57 billion. The department originally reported a net overall inflow of $87.1 billion in December. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
* Euro pressured by political risks in France, Greek bailout talks