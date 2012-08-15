By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK Aug 15 Foreigners dumped U.S.
corporate bonds and stocks in June as worries about the health
of the American economy intensified, U.S. Treasury data showed
on Wednesday.
Overseas investors sold a net $22.1 billion in corporate
debt, the biggest monthly outflow since January of 2010, with
the bulk of the selling coming from private accounts.
They also unloaded $4.3 billion in stocks, with sales by
private buyers outpacing modest buying by official institutions.
"It was an exceptional outflow and it came at the apex of
negative sentiment about the economy," said Michael Woolfolk,
senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
For overseas investors, he added, it shows that "the dollar
is only a safe haven insofar as they want to hold Treasuries."
Treasury notes and bonds attracted $32.4 billion in June,
down from $45.9 billion in May, but well within recent ranges.
China, the biggest foreign U.S. creditor, held $1.164
trillion of Treasury debt in June, steady with the prior month,
while No. 2 holder Japan added $10.4 billion to its stash, which
stood at $1.119 trillion.
Woolfolk said the debt crisis in Europe also contributed to
investor anxiety in June, particularly for private investors.
But so did weak U.S. macroeconomic figures, including data that
showed the pace of hiring slowed sharply in the second quarter.
That unnerved global investors and made them more careful
about buying growth-sensitive stocks and corporate bonds.
Overall, the net inflow into long-term U.S. securities fell
to $9.3 billion in June. In May, they pulled in $55.9 billion.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners added
$16.7 billion in June, down sharply from an upwardly revised
inflow of $121.3 billion the previous month.
However, Woolfolk said a bounce back was likely in the
months that followed, particularly since he thinks the U.S.
economy will show signs of stronger growth in the third quarter.