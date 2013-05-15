NEW YORK May 15 Foreign investors sold
long-dated U.S. securities in March, as Treasuries showed modest
inflows after strong buying in previous months, data from the
U.S. Treasury showed on Wednesday.
Foreigners sold $13.5 billion of long-term U.S. securities
during the month, after selling $13.3 billion in February.
They bought $5.3 billion in Treasuries in March and $2.6
billion the previous month, but that was a significant reduction
from inflows of $32.3 billion in January and nearly $30 billion
in December.
Most Asian central banks were net sellers of Treasuries for
the month, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and India.
"There was clearly less appetite for U.S. assets in the
month of March and was probably due to the fact that the U.S.
economy had a soft patch during that month," said Michael
Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
"U.S. Treasury buying was significantly lighter from the
previous months and that has affected the overall picture."
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose
to as high as 2.087 percent in March. U.S. economic data were in
general mixed during the month, but there was already talk that
the Federal Reserve could wind down asset purchases later in the
year, prompting investors to reach for higher-yielding assets.
Exacerbating the U.S. flows picture was aggressive buying of
overseas stocks by Americans searching for higher returns. In
March, U.S. investors bought $26.8 billion in stocks after
buying $18.6 billion in February and $21.7 billion in January.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas
investors bought a net $2.1 billion in March, compared with
upwardly revised inflows of $61.9 billion the previous month.
China, the largest foreign creditor, reduced its Treasury
holdings to $1.2505 trillion, while Japan trimmed holdings to
$1.1050 trillion.
Japan's central bank in April started an aggressive stimulus
program that will inject some $1.4 trillion into the Japanese
economy in less than two years. Analysts expect that to keep the
yen weak and push down Japanese bond yields, spurring
more Japanese purchases of U.S. assets.
U.S. stocks, meanwhile, showed inflows of $6.8 billion in
March after outflows of $2 billion the prior month, while
agencies saw buying of $9.5 billion, and purchases of $2 billion
in February.
Demand for U.S. corporate bonds, however, eased, with
outflows of $6.2 billion, compared with net inflows of $9.6
billion in February.