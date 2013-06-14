NEW YORK, June 14 Foreign investors dumped U.S. government debt in April and were net sellers of all long-dated U.S. securities for the third consecutive month, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.

Selling was heavily concentrated in Treasury bonds and notes, with overseas investors unloading $54.5 billion, the first net outflow in seven months. Private investors alone sold $30.8 billion - the biggest monthly outflow on record.

Treasury and U.S. corporate debt selling outpaced purchases of equities and U.S. agency debt, creating a total net outflow from long-term U.S. assets of $37.3 billion, the largest in at least three years. March's outflow was revised to $13.4 billion.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $12.7 billion in April compared with $2.1 billion in March. (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)