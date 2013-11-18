By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK Nov 18 Foreigners fled from short-term
U.S. assets in September as a budget battle in Washington raised
fears the government could default on some obligations, though
demand for longer-term securities rose, U.S. Treasury data
showed on Monday.
The budget standoff that was building in September forced a
partial government shutdown that lasted for the first 16 days of
October. That dented the safe-haven status of U.S. Treasury
bills and pushed yields up sharply on bills maturing toward the
end of that month.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners sold
$106.8 billion in September, the biggest decline since February,
2009. August's outflow was also revised higher to $13.8 billion
from an initially reported $2.9 billion.
Congress raised the debt ceiling a day before the Treasury
said it would have run out of money to pay some obligations.
"You probably had a lot of people avoiding the short end of
the U.S. yield curve at that point, which likely drove the big
drop there," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
But investors increased holdings of long-term securities in
September by $25.5 billion as buying of Treasury notes and bonds
as well as stocks and agency debt rose. That came after
long-dated holdings fell by a revised $9.8 billion in August.
Goldberg credited the turnaround to the Fed's surprise
decision not to start slowing its bond purchases in September,
leaving most market participants expecting the central bank will
not start winding down quantitative easing until early 2014.
"The non-taper decision probably led to the sizable reversal
on long-term assets," he said. "We saw strong buying in pretty
much everything across the board in the U.S."
Longer-dated Treasury holdings rose by $27.8 billion, more
than reversing August's $10.8 billion decline. China, the
largest U.S. foreign creditor, saw its holdings rise by $25.7
billion to $1.294 trillion, a four-month high.
Overall, though, it was private foreign investors who bought
Treasuries. So-called "official" investors, which includes
central banks, were net sellers in September, according to the
Treasury data.
Foreign demand for debt backed by the biggest U.S. federal
housing agencies rose by $14.7 billion during September, just
below August's $16.8 billion inflow.
Overseas holdings of U.S. equities also rose by $12.5
billion, nearly reversing August's $16.9 billion decline.