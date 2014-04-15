NEW YORK, April 15 Foreign appetite for long-term U.S. assets staged a comeback in February to its strongest level in over two years, following three straight months of net sales, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought $76.5 billion in long-term U.S. assets, compared with the revised $2.1 billion they sold in January. Their February purchase was the highest since the $95.0 billion they bought in January 2012, according to Treasury data.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $167.7 billion in February, from revised inflows of $87 billion in January and the highest since October.

More than half of February's purchases in U.S. assets was in U.S. government debt, the data showed.

Overseas investors and central banks bought $92.4 billion in Treasuries in February, which was the most they bought since September 2011. This compared with a revised $584 million they sold in January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)