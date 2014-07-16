July 16 Foreigners bought more than $19 billion
in U.S. long-term securities in May, including Treasuries and
corporate bonds, after selling debt in April, the U.S. Treasury
Department said on Wednesday.
Including short-term debt and banking inflows, however,
overseas investors purchased $35.5 billion, of which $22.4
billion was from foreign official institutions.
The largest purchasers of U.S. debt were Japan and China,
who bought $10.4 billion and $7.7 billion in debt, respectively,
in May. China is the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, with
Japan ranking second.
The most significant sales came from the United Kingdom,
with $5.7 billion in net sales.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)