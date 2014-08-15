Smart condo conundrum: Talk to appliances, or text them?
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK Aug 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in June, including U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds, reversing inflows in the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.
Net sales of long-term U.S. assets notched $18.7 billion in June following an inflow of $18.6 billion the month before.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $153.5 billion in June, after purchases of $33.1 billion in May.
"This is a disappointment and is a negative for the dollar. Clearly, the United States is having a hard time attracting investments to offset its current account deficit," said Michael Woolfolk, global market strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
Foreign investors also sold $20.8 billion in Treasuries for the month of June, after purchases of $25.0 billion in May.
Ian Lyngen, senior bond analyst at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut said the outflow in Treasuries was led by private investors, who sold a net $36.8 billion in June compared with buying of $4.8 billion in May.
Official flows into Treasuries were a positive $20 billion in June, he said, on top of $19.7 billion in May, and $18.8 billion in April.
China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined in June to $1.268 trillion, data showed, still the largest among major foreign holders. Japan's Treasury holding fell to $1.219 trillion.
Investors also sold U.S. corporate bonds for a third straight month. In June, corporate bond outflows totaled $3.6 billion, from sales of $7.8 billion the previous month.
U.S. equities, however, showed an inflow of $2.6 billion, but this was smaller than May's infow of $10.8 billion and April's purchases of $10.2 billion.
BNY Mellon's Woolfolk also said there was some evidence of repatriation by U.S. investors, who sold foreign equities amounting to $12.8 billion.
"This may be an indication of risk aversion as geopolitical tensions were starting to rise in June," Woolfolk said. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)
