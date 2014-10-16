NEW YORK Oct 16 Foreigners added to their
long-term U.S. securities in August by the most since February,
snapping two months of net sales of such U.S. assets, data from
the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.
Net purchases of long-term U.S. assets totaled $52.1 billion
in August after net sales of $18.6 billion in July and $18.7
billion in June. It was the largest monthly addition to their
holdings since a $90.3 billion increase in February.
Including short-dated assets such as Treasury bills,
overseas investors were net buyers of U.S. assets for a second
straight month, accumulating $74.5 billion on the heels of an
upwardly revised $60.2 billion of purchases in July. Of the
August total, net foreign private inflows were $63.1 billion,
and net foreign official inflows were $11.4 billion.
Foreign official institutions were net purchasers of
longer-dated U.S. Treasury notes and bonds for the first time
since May. Their purchases totaled $25.7 billion after posting
net sales of $828 million in July and $20.8 billion in June.
China, the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries,
increased its holdings of U.S. debt to $1.27 trillion in August
from $1.265 trillion in July. Japan, the No. 2 holder, lifted
its Treasuries holdings to a record $1.23 trillion from $1.22
trillion the month before.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)