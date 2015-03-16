(Recasts, adds details)

NEW YORK, March 16 Foreign investors sold U.S. Treasuries for a third straight month in January, pushing outflows to their highest in at least three years, according to the latest available data from the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.

Data showed that outflows from U.S. Treasuries totaled $55.08 billion in January, compared with outflows of $15.6 billion in December. The data released on Monday showed figures dating back to just January 2012.

The report also showed foreign central banks sold U.S. Treasuries in January, $12.3 billion, for a fourth straight month.

The Treasury report, however, was not in line with market data, which showed investors bought Treasuries in January at least on the long end as yields collapsed. Benchmark 10-year yields in January ranged between 2.1740 percent at the beginning of the month and 1.68 percent at the end.

Data also showed that foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in January after buying them the previous month.

Net sales of long-term U.S. assets were $27.2 billion in January after revised inflows of $39.2 billion in December. However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought a net $88.3 billion in U.S. assets in January, compared with a revised inflow of $176.8 billion the previous month.

China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a fifth straight month to $1.239 trillion in January, from $1.244 trillion in December.

Japan's holdings of Treasuries grew, however, in January to $1.238 trillion, from $1.230 trillion in December.

Belgium's holdings, the largest after China and Japan, increased to $354.6 billion, from $335 billion in December.

The January report showed no net inflows into U.S. equities, after foreign purchases of $4.9 billion in December.

Investors bought U.S. corporate bonds for a fifth consecutive month in January. Net inflows totaled $6.2 billion after purchases of $6.5 billion in December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)