* Investors buy long-term U.S. assets in February
* Foreigners buy U.S. corporate bonds for 6th straight month
(Adds details on Japan edging out China as largest holder,
bills, stocks)
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. Treasury Department data
on Wednesday showed Japan edged out China in February as the
largest holder of U.S. Treasuries, a month in which foreign
investors sold U.S. government debt for a fourth straight month.
Data showed outflows from U.S. Treasuries totaled $6.30
billion in the month, down from net selling of $55.1 billion
January, which had been the highest in at least three years.
Japan eclipsed China as the largest Treasury holder for the
first time since August 2008. Japan's holdings actually declined
in February, to $1.224 trillion, from $1.238 trillion the
previous month, while China's also fell, to $1.223 trillion from
$1.239 trillion.
Foreign central banks sold $11.1 billion in Treasuries in
February, shedding U.S. government debt for a fifth straight
month.
The data was in line with market movements in the Treasury
market, which showed investors sold Treasuries in February as
yields on the long end rose. Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields
in February ranged between 1.6530 percent at the
beginning of the month to 2.00 percent at the end.
Overall, net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $9.8
billion in February after an outflow of $27.4 billion in
January. Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas
investors bought a net $4.1 billion in February after a revised
inflow of $51 billion the month before.
The February report showed net inflows into U.S. equities of
$759 million after foreign purchases of $597 million in January.
Foreigners bought U.S. stocks for a fourth consecutive month.
Investors bought U.S. corporate bonds for a sixth straight
month in February. Net inflows totaled $9.4 billion in February
from $5.7 billion in January.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)