NEW YORK, July 16 Foreigners bought long-term
U.S. securities for a fourth consecutive month in May, data from
the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.
Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $93 billion in
May from a revised inflow of $54.4 billion in April. Including
short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $115
billion in May from $107.9 billion the previous month.
Data also showed foreign investors bought U.S. Treasuries to
the tune of $53.4 billion in May, the largest purchases since
February 2014.
