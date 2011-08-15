* Private investors lead selling of Treasuries in June

* U.S. suffers overall capital outflow of $29.5 billion

* Demand for long-term securities slips (Updates with details, comment, adds byline)

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Aug 15 Foreigners unloaded U.S. assets in June for a second straight month and were net sellers of Treasuries for the first time in more than two years as concern about a U.S. credit downgrade soured overseas demand.

U.S. government notes and bonds suffered a net outflow of $4.5 billion, the first since May 2009, as heavy selling by private investors outweighed buying from central banks.

Analysts said a host of factors, including confusion about what the end of the Federal Reserves's $600 billion bond-buying program would have on Treasury yields, hurt demand in June.

Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon, also pointed to political wrangling over the budget deficit and fears it could cost the United States its top AAA credit rating also contributed to the decline in June.

Private foreign investors sold a net $18.9 billion in Treasury notes and bonds in June, overwhelming a $13.8 billion inflow from official institutions such as central banks.

"The thing that jumps out is the lack of private foreign demand for Treasuries," he said. "It shows that the wrangling in Washington and anticipation of a credit downgrade eroded confidence in U.S. government debt."

Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. credit rating to AA in early August after a political battle over raising the country's borrowing limit and reining in its budget deficit took the country to the edge of default. [ID:nN1E774236]

"It does appear that the intensification of the political debate around the debt ceiling increase may have done some damage to (Treasuries') reputation," said TD Securities analyst Millan Mulraine. "As such, it is quite possible that this divestment trend in Treasury securities intensified in July."

"However, judging from the price action in recent weeks as the flight to safety pushed Treasury yields to record lows, it appears that global investors rushed back to U.S. government securities in droves in August, in spite of the S&P downgrade."

Worries about the euro zone debt crisis also helped send the 10-year yield as low as 2.03 percent in early August. It was last around 2.27 percent, down from about 2.75 percent at the start of the month.

SHORT-TERM SECURITIES DEMAND WEAK

Including short-dated assets such as bills, the United States suffered a net outflow of $29.5 billion, though that was an improvement over the prior month's downwardly revised outflow of $48.8 billion.

More worrisome, Woolfolk said, is the fading foreign demand for long-dated assets, particularly Treasuries. Overall demand for long-term U.S. securities fell to $3.7 billion from a revised $24.2 billion in May. The June tally was the lowest since May 2009.

Foreign demand for other U.S. assets also fell, with private investors spearheading a net outflow of $10.7 billion from U.S. corporate debt in June. The sector attracted a net inflow of $5.6 billion in May.

Overseas investors also cut net buying of U.S. equities to $3.9 billion in June from $9.2 billion the prior month.

"But we can explain weak demand for short-term securities and equities -- low U.S. interest rates and bouts of risk aversion this summer," he said. "The real concern is the net selling of Treasury notes and bonds."

Treasury purchases by central banks in the Middle East and Asia were less encouraging, analysts said, because they represent reinvestment of oil proceeds and attempts to control domestic exchange rates rather than a large vote of confidence in the U.S. dollar.

China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, increased its Treasury holdings in June by $5.7 billion to $1.166 trillion. Japan, the second largest foreign U.S. creditor, trimmed its stash by $1.4 billion to $911 billion. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Neil Stempleman)