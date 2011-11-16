* Foreigners buy $84.5 bln in Treasuries, up from $60.1 bln

* Risk-aversion drives large net outflow from U.S. stocks (Updates with detail, comment, adds byline)

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Nov 16 Foreigners lent more money to the U.S. government in September than at any time since the summer of 2010, data showed on Wednesday, as a deepening debt crisis in Europe enhanced U.S. Treasuries' safe-haven appeal.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, foreigners were net buyers of Treasury debt to the tune of $84.5 billion, the highest net inflow since August 2010.

China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, increased its Treasury holdings by $11.3 billion to $1.148 trillion, after shedding some of its bonds in August.

Markets feared Greece might default, and anxiety has grown since as investors fear other countries such as Italy, Spain and even France may not be able to impose the unpopular reforms required to get their finances in order.

Investors in September also worried that the United States might slip into recession, possibly triggering more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.

"September was a tough month for market sentiment, and it's reflected in these figures," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.

The scope of investor risk aversion was also apparent in foreign demand for U.S. equities, the flip side of the Treasury buying. Overseas investors were net sellers of U.S. stocks to the tune of $19.2 billion, the biggest monthly net outflow in about four years.

Overall inflows into long-term U.S. securities, which includes stocks, corporate bonds and debt issued by mortgage finance agencies Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, rose to $68.6 billion from $58 billion in August.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, the United States attracted a net inflow of $57.4 billion compared to $89.3 billion the prior month.

Eric Green, chief of U.S. rates research and strategy at TD Securities in New York, said risk appetite probably picked up in October, but said he still expected demand for Treasuries to remain firm.

"The September data did not capture what we expect will be a large buying binge by Japan from their currency intervention in early October," he said.

Japan spent about 8 trillion yen ($100 billion) to slow the yen's rise against the dollar, which was undermining Japanese exports. In past interventions, Japan has invested most the dollars it acquired in U.S. Treasuries. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)