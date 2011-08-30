Aug 30 - Standard & Poor's on Tuesday released
its Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller home price index for June.
NOT SEASONALLY SEASONALLY
ADJUSTED ADJUSTED
---------------------- -------------------
June/ June/
May Year May Year
Level Chng Chng Level Chng Chng
------ ---- ---- ------ ---- ----
Composite-10 154.88 1.1% -3.8% 154.50 0.0% -3.8%
Composite-20 141.30 1.1% -4.5% 140.76 -0.1% -4.5%
June/May May/April
-------------------- ------------------
METRO AREA NSA SA NSA SA Y/Y
--------------------------------------------------------------
Atlanta 1.5% 0.0% 1.0% -0.3% -4.9%
Boston 2.4% 0.7% 2.6% 1.1% -2.1%
Charlotte 2.0% 0.9% 0.8% -0.5% -4.1%
Chicago 3.2% 1.3% 1.7% 0.6% -7.4%
Cleveland 1.5% -0.3% 1.2% -0.6% -6.1%
Dallas 1.4% -0.3% 0.9% -0.6% -4.3%
Denver 1.6% -0.1% 1.3% 0.2% -2.5%
Detroit 2.2% 0.2% -0.7% -1.4% -6.6%
Las Vegas 0.1% -0.4% -0.9% -0.9% -6.0%
Los Angeles 0.3% -0.3% 0.5% -0.3% -3.4%
Miami 0.6% 0.1% 1.2% 0.7% -5.1%
Minneapolis 3.2% 0.5% 2.7% 0.4% -10.8%
New York 0.9% -0.1% 0.7% 0.4% -3.6%
Phoenix 0.3% -0.6% 0.0% -0.8% -9.3%
Portland 0.0% -0.8% 1.2% -0.2% -9.6%
San Diego 0.2% -0.6% 0.2% -0.5% -5.3%
San Francisco 0.4% -0.4% 1.8% 0.1% -5.4%
Seattle 0.7% -0.1% 1.1% 0.2% -6.4%
Tampa 1.3% 0.4% 0.7% -0.2% -7.0%
Washington 2.3% 0.9% 0.6% -0.5% -1.2%
Source: Standard & Poor's