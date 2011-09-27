WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's on Tuesday released its Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller home price index for July.
NOT SEASONALLY SEASONALLY
ADJUSTED ADJUSTED
---------------------- -------------------
July/ July/
June Year June Year
Level Chng Chng Level Chng Chng
------ ---- ---- ------ ---- ---- Composite-10 156.23 0.9% -3.7% 154.29 -0.1% -3.8% Composite-20 142.77 0.9% -4.1% 141.01 0.0% -4.2%
July/June June/May
-------------------- ----------------- METRO AREA NSA SA NSA SA Y/Y -------------------------------------------------------------- Atlanta 0.2% -0.6% 1.5% -0.1% -5.0% Boston 0.8% 0.1% 2.4% 0.5% -1.9% Charlotte 0.1% -0.4% 1.9% 0.8% -3.9% Chicago 1.9% 0.3% 3.2% 1.1% -6.6% Cleveland 0.8% 0.0% 1.5% -0.3% -5.4% Dallas 0.9% 0.1% 1.4% -0.3% -3.2% Denver 0.0% -0.3% 1.6% -0.1% -2.1% Detroit 3.8% 1.7% 5.8% 4.1% 1.2% Las Vegas -0.2% -0.7% 0.1% -0.4% -5.4% Los Angeles 0.2% -0.6% 0.3% -0.4% -3.5% Miami 1.2% 0.1% 0.6% 0.1% -4.6% Minneapolis 2.6% 0.1% 3.5% 0.6% -9.1% New York 1.1% 0.4% 0.9% -0.1% -3.7% Phoenix -0.1% -1.1% 0.3% -0.7% -8.8% Portland 1.0% 0.0% 0.0% -0.7% -8.4% San Diego 0.1% -0.9% 0.2% -0.6% -5.9% San Francisco 0.3% -0.8% 0.4% -0.5% -5.6% Seattle 0.1% -0.2% 0.7% -0.2% -6.4% Tampa 0.8% -0.3% 1.2% 0.2% -6.2% Washington 2.4% 1.5% 2.2% 0.9% 0.3% Source: Standard & Poor's
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.