WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. chemicals sector
grew for a third straight month in September, a survey showed on
Tuesday, but the underlying trend remained consistent with
lackluster demand and economic growth.
The American Chemistry Council said on Tuesday its Chemical
Activity Barometer, which measures activity in the sector,
increased 0.3 percent this month to 89.9, the highest in five
months, after rising 0.4 percent in August.
Compared to September last year, the index was up 1.8
percent. The index - derived from sales, production, inventories
and stock prices among others - is strongly correlated to the
Federal Reserve's industrial production report.
"While it is encouraging to see three consecutive months of
gains, this is not a cause for celebration ... as the economy
continues to face strong headwinds and concerns around the
fiscal cliff crystallize," said Kevin Swift, chief economist at
the ACC.
The fiscal cliff refers to the $500 billion or so in
expiring tax cuts and government spending reductions set to take
hold in 2013 because of failure by the U.S. Congress to agree on
some orderly alternative method of cutting budget deficits.
The increase in the index this month largely reflected gains
in the share prices of chemical companies. Production and
inventories were flat, while prices continued to decline.
The index's three-month moving average, which irons out
month-to-month volatility, declined for a fifth straight month
in September, suggesting sub-par economic growth into 2013.
Demand for chemical products occurs early in the
supply chain and changes in production are considered a good
indicator of trends in the broader economy.
