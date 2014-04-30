NEW YORK, April 30 The pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose more than expected in April, jumping to its highest since October 2013, a report showed on Wednesday.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer was 63.0, up from 55.9 in March, which had been the lowest level for the index since August. Economists were looking for a reading of 56.7 in the month. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Next In Markets News
DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE 2-FedEx misses on earnings, but sees higher margins ahead
NEW YORK, March 21 FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected quarterly operating earnings, but an optimistic outlook for margins in the near-term soothed investor concerns and pushed the stock higher in after-hours trading.