Sept 30 The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Friday its index of Midwest business activity rose in September to 60.4 from 56.5 in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a September figure of 55.5. (seasonal adj)

Sept Aug July June May April NAPM-Chicago 60.4 56.5 58.8 61.1 56.6 67.6 Production 63.9 57.8 64.3 66.9 56.0 70.0 New Orders* 65.3 56.9 59.4 61.2 53.5 66.3 Order Backlog* 45.4 49.6 55.7 49.3 51.7 62.4 Inventories 60.3 52.9 53.2 46.9 61.6 53.5 Employment* 60.6 52.1 51.5 58.7 60.8 63.7 Supplier Deliveries* 51.9 60.5 55.9 64.8 63.8 68.4 Prices Paid 62.3 68.6 71.7 70.5 78.6 81.8 The * indicates components used to calculate index.