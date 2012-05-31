May 31 The Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago said on Thursday it index of Midwest business
activity fell in May to 52.7 from 56.2 in April.
Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median
reading of 56.5 in May versus an April reading of 56.2.
(seasonal adj)
May April March Feb Jan Dec
NAPM-Chicago 52.7 56.2 62.2 64.0 60.2 62.2
Production 50.0 51.2 68.6 67.8 63.8 64.9
New Orders* 52.9 57.4 63.3 69.2 63.6 67.1
Order Backlog* 46.3 56.8 54.3 53.6 48.3 57.3
Inventories 49.4 53.9 57.4 49.6 51.6 52.0
Employment* 57.0 58.7 56.3 64.2 54.7 59.2
Supplier Deliveries* 56.2 55.6 57.8 57.7 61.5 56.6
Prices Paid 60.4 68.6 70.1 65.6 62.4 63.8
The * indicates components used to calculate index.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)