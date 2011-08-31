(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

Aug 31 The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Wednesday its index of Midwest business activity fell in August to 56.5 from 58.8 in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a August figure of 53.5. (seasonal adj)

Aug July June May April March NAPM-Chicago 56.5 58.8 61.1 56.6 67.6 70.6 Production 57.8 64.3 66.9 56.0 70.0 74.2 New Orders* 56.9 59.4 61.2 53.5 66.3 74.5 Order Backlog* 49.6 55.7 49.3 51.7 62.4 69.6 Inventories 52.9 53.2 46.9 61.6 53.5 60.5 Employment* 52.1 51.5 58.7 60.8 63.7 65.6 Supplier Deliveries* 60.5 55.9 64.8 63.8 68.4 62.7 Prices Paid 68.6 71.7 70.5 78.6 81.8 83.4 The * indicates components used to calculate index.