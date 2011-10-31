(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

Oct 31 The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Monday its index of Midwest business activity fell in October to 58.4 from 60.4 in September .

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a October figure of 59.0. (seasonal adj)

Oct Sept Aug July June May NAPM-Chicago 58.4 60.4 56.5 58.8 61.1 56.6 Production 63.4 63.9 57.8 64.3 66.9 56.0 New Orders* 61.3 65.3 56.9 59.4 61.2 53.5 Order Backlog* 51.2 45.4 49.6 55.7 49.3 51.7 Inventories 54.4 60.3 52.9 53.2 46.9 61.6 Employment* 62.3 60.6 52.1 51.5 58.7 60.8 Supplier Deliveries* 55.8 51.9 60.5 55.9 64.8 63.8 Prices Paid 66.0 62.3 68.6 71.7 70.5 78.6 The * indicates components used to calculate index.