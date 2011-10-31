Oct 31 The Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago said on Monday its index of Midwest business
activity fell in October to 58.4 from 60.4 in September .
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a October figure
of 59.0.
(seasonal adj)
Oct Sept Aug July June May
NAPM-Chicago 58.4 60.4 56.5 58.8 61.1 56.6
Production 63.4 63.9 57.8 64.3 66.9 56.0
New Orders* 61.3 65.3 56.9 59.4 61.2 53.5
Order Backlog* 51.2 45.4 49.6 55.7 49.3 51.7
Inventories 54.4 60.3 52.9 53.2 46.9 61.6
Employment* 62.3 60.6 52.1 51.5 58.7 60.8
Supplier Deliveries* 55.8 51.9 60.5 55.9 64.8 63.8
Prices Paid 66.0 62.3 68.6 71.7 70.5 78.6
The * indicates components used to calculate index.