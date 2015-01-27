NEW YORK Jan 27 U.S. consumer confidence strengthened to its highest level in more than seven years in January on growing optimism about the jobs market and the overall economy, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes jumped to 102.9 from an upwardly revised 93.1 in December. Economists expected a January reading of 95.1, according to a Reuters poll.

The December figure was originally reported as 92.6. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)